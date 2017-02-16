Antique show coming to Rosemount

Submissions currently being accepted through library

Mark Moran will host a free appraisal show in April at the Robert Trail Library in Rosemount.

There are hidden treasures out there waiting to be found, appraised and appreciated.

Mark Moran feels they just need to be revealed.

Robert Trail Library in Rosemount will host a free appraisal event featuring the author and antiques expert at 1:30 p.m. April 1.

Items up for appraisal are currently being accepted.

Moran has done several programs for the Dakota County Public Library system before, but this is his first trip to Robert Trail Library.

He structures his program to “Antique Roadshow,” a popular BBC and PBS program that’s been going strong for more than 20 years.

He invites attendees to bring their treasured items where Moran will talk about their history and value.

“They’ve been wildly popular,” Moran said.

He started in 2011 and he averages about 100 shows per year.

The antique market has evolved over the years as many categories have declined as tastes changed.

“That just means it’s a great time to buy,” Moran said.

The items that are increasing in value are studio glass, metal ware and ceramics. Items from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s is a rich collecting area, as well, he said.

Toys in their original packaging are also popular.

“People in my generation, the boomers, they are now wanting to sell a lot of the things we’ve accumulating the last 30 years,” Moran said.

There’s usually a few surprises.

While doing an appraisal in Prescott, Wisconsin, a man brought a 1950s pin-up girl painting he purchased for $5 at a yard sale.

“I thought it was worth $10,000, and he thought I was crazy,” Moran said. “The only way to know for sure was let the market decide. A year later it sold for $16,000 at an auction.”

Not everything is such a pleasant surprise.

“You have to learn to be diplomatic and gentle, especially when people have a certain expectation,” Moran said. “I try to let folks know that even if something doesn’t have great monetary value, it might have sentimental value or decorative value.

He said his program is entertaining even if the audience member has nothing to appraise.

“Every program I do has something I’ve never seen before,” Moran said. “I’m learning all the time, too.”

Moran first fell in love with antiques in 1973 when he walked into his first shop. He worked as a writer for the Rochester Post Bulletin before becoming the senior editor of Antiques and Collectibles Books for Krause Publications.

“It was the perfect blend of skill sets,” Moran said.

He’s the author or co-author of 25 books on antiques and collectibles and an appraiser now for more than 20 years.

When he found himself out of a job in 2011, he decided to put his knowledge to work for himself.

He gives presentations at libraries, to senior communities and for private parties throughout the Midwest.

One reason for their popularity, Moran said, is because he doesn’t treat this as a shopping trip for him. He doesn’t try to take advantage of anyone.

“I never buy anything,” Moran said. “There’s not an ulterior motive. I’m not an antique dealer. I love antiques, but I buy them to keep, not sell.”

All items must be registered in advance for this program, which can be done by contacting the library help desk or by calling 651-480-1200.

Categories of acceptable items include art, furniture, ceramics, glassware, vintage photos, antique advertisements, toys, metal ware, clocks, custom jewelry, sports memorabilia, instruments and books.

He will not appraise weapons, Nazi memorabilia, coins, fine jewelry or Beanie Babies.

Questions about items not covered can be submitted in advance.

Moran is available to make home visits for people with big or fragile items. House calls are $75 an hour and there is no mileage charge if within 10 miles of the appraisal event site. To arrange, call 715-281-5060 or email [email protected]