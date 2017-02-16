To the editor:

For many years I lived near the Minneapolis, Northfield and Southern Railroad — the Dan Patch Line — in Burnsville and Lakeville. So I was curious what guest columnist, William Hume, had to say in “Burnsville, railroad should resurrect Dan Patch Line” in the Feb. 10, 2017, issue.

The writer has some great ideas, but what he failed to mention is the law passed by our Minnesota Legislature, in all its wisdom, many years ago. That law prohibits the planning or development of the Dan Patch Line as a commuter or light-rail route. That law helped seal the fate of the Dan Patch Line as a giant linear parking lot that so many like to complain about today.

I am a rail fan and enjoy the tranquil sight of the railroad cars parked along the line. I would like nothing better than to see the Dan Patch Line in use again, but there are some legislators that need convincing of that before anything can happen.

Ralph Fredlund

Lakeville