Dance teams qualify for state

Eastview and Lakeville high schools’ teams are headed to the State Girls Dance Team tournament in High Kick and Jazz at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Performing in Class 3A High Kick on Saturday, Feb. 18, will be Lakeville North at 2:20 p.m., Eastview at 3 p.m. and Lakeville South at 3:24 p.m. (approximate times).

Performing in Class 3A Jazz on Friday, Feb. 17 will be Lakeville North at 2:44 p.m. and Eastview at 3 p.m. (approximate times).

The teams qualified for state after having the top scores at the section tournament Feb. 11 at Bloomington Kennedy High School.