Lakeville man sentenced in connection to family’s disappearance

Zachariah Wilson to serve 17 months for theft

A 39-year-old Lakeville man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Feb. 8 to 17 months in prison in Dakota County District Court in connection to a charge stemming from his theft of a vehicle when he disappeared with his girlfriend and their two sons for five days.

Zachariah Daniel Wilson was sentenced to theft by temporary control and had a misdemeanor count of child neglect dismissed at sentencing.

The misdemeanor charge stemmed from the disappearance, which was reported as a missing persons case, when Wilson’s mother said Wilson and his girlfriend, Angela Dee Robinson, 34, of Lakeville, along with the two boys — ages 7 and 4 — could not be located after Robinson and Wilson did not return his mother’s car on Oct. 21.

The four were located by police five days later when they were found not having bathed or changed clothes since their disappearance. A criminal complaint said they had slept in the car the past five days.

They were found after a delivery person outside a grocery store spoke with Wilson and Robinson and became suspicious after Wilson allegedly slapped one of the children. The delivery man driving a semi-truck followed the couple’s car until police could arrive.

Wilson allegedly had made threatening statements to his family in the past.

His theft sentence will be served concurrently with a 21-month prison sentence he is serving on his conviction for second-degree threats of violence (a gross misdemeanor).

Robinson pleaded guilty Dec. 22, 2016, to theft by temporary control and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with furlough to treatment, five years of probation and to pay restitution in an amount to be determined. A count of child neglect was dismissed.