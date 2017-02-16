Lewis is right on changes needed

To the editor:

In her letter to the editor last week, “Lewis, GOP rolling back the wrong regulations,” Nika Davies, displayed a shocking sense of ignorance or a deliberate departure from the truth. She would have us believe that U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, voted to gut the restrictions on the mentally handicapped to purchase guns. The House voted to repeal a narrowly tailored rule from the Obama era. This rule mandated that the names of certain individuals who receive Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income and who use a representative to help manage these benefits due to a mental impairment, be forwarded to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. This is a far cry from eliminating background checks of the mentally ill prior to purchasing guns.

Davies claims that Lewis and the GOP would endanger Minnesotans’ drinking water by correcting the Stream Protection Rule. According to the office of Surface Mining’s own projections, the proposed rule would eliminate 10,749 coal mining jobs in Appalachia. This rule imposed additional permitting and reporting requirements and restricts various mining activities. It only vaguely defines permit requirements, monitoring, and stream classifications, which it applies to both surface and underground mining. It removes flexibility in how companies reclaim mine sites by requiring reforestation even though wildlife organizations are working with the coal industry to provide grassland habitats for a wide range of species. Furthermore, it ignores regional differences and efficient state regulations including Minnesota’s.

Davies also objected to eliminating rules requiring oil and gas companies to disclose payments to foreign governments. The present regulations put America’s public companies at a huge disadvantage against foreign competitors such as Russia and China. The economic opportunities of millions of struggling Americans aren’t helped by such political regulations that give foreign companies a huge advantage over American public companies. The SEC’s rule forced publicly-traded American energy companies to disclose proprietary information, giving their foreign competitors access to valuable private information.

I hope this explanation will help everyone understand that a glaring headline or some misleading fake news needs further examination.

Anne Meurer

Shakopee