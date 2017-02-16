Lewis should hold a town hall

To the editor:

Members of Congress are employed by and answerable to their constituents, so why have so many Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, been so unwilling to listen to what we have to say? Lately the news has been full of coverage of Republican members of Congress cutting town hall meetings short, ducking and dodging questions, even sneaking out back doors to avoid having to answer to their constituents’ concerns. Some have even accused the constituents at their town halls of being “paid protestors” or “outside agitators,” referred to them as “children,” or even, as in Lewis’s case, refused to hold in-person town hall meetings at all.

These members of Congress seem unwilling to face up to the possibility that their constituents just might disagree with what they’re doing, including threatening to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would throw thousands of people off their health insurance policies, rolling back laws that protect us from pollution and gun violence, and refusing to investigate President Donald Trump’s myriad financial conflicts of interest and foreign ties that may be threatening our national security.

For all those members of Congress, including and especially Lewis, maybe it’s time to stop ignoring their constituents’ very legitimate concerns and start listening to what we have to say. If he won’t hear our voice now, he will certainly hear it in November 2018.

Sarah Westergren

Eagan