Menial work of servants

To the editor:

Straight from Webster: menial adj/ 1: of or relating to servants. Noun: a domestic servant.

According to Judy Finger’s letter to the editor (“Address issue with compassion” Feb. 3) the roofing work that my grandfather, my father and myself have done for the last 80 years or so to feed, clothe and shelter our families has been “menial.” I don’t know how the United States survived before recent immigrants (many illegal that get paid cash and do not pay taxes) arrived to do all of the “menial” work that she listed.

How is this for an immigration policy? If someone wants to live in the United States and become a legal citizen then go through the legal process, learn the English language (and speak it when they are out in public), follow the laws of this country and don’t protest (aka: gather illegally, riot, destroy property, disrupt other citizens lives and businesses, put our police forces lives in jeopardy, cost the taxpayers millions of dollars by their actions) about everything that does not benefit them. These are the actions of many legal citizens also. If they don’t like it here, leave and quit disrupting law abiding citizens’ lives. They will not be missed.

Finally, those who are in need of a roofing “servant” please call me. I do all of my own work. No rookies, no subcontractors, no employees. As always, callers do not have to press 1 for English. If callers get my voicemail, I am out doing my menial work.

Note: A good read is “The Case Against Immigration” by Roy Beck (required reading for many college classes).

A special thanks to all who have protected us in the past and those who currently put their lives on the line for us every day. Stay safe.

Michael Bjorkstrand

C & J Roofing Inc.

Burnsville