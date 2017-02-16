Notebook: Eastview hires volleyball, girls lacrosse coaches

Eastview High School’s volleyball and lacrosse teams have new coaches, both of whom are familiar with the territory.

Ryan Dehnel, an Apple Valley native whose resume includes three years as head coach at Burnsville High School, will be the Lightning’s volleyball coach. He coached Burnsville to third place in the 2009 state Class 3A tournament when the Blaze’s top athlete was Tori Dixon, a future University of Minnesota and U.S. national team member.

After leaving Burnsville, Dehnel coached at St. Michael-Albertville for five seasons, leading the Knights to three conference championships and one section championship match appearance.

Dehnel is a graduate of Apple Valley High School and Augsburg College. He also has a master’s degree in education leadership from Southwest State University. He teaches health and physical education at Central Middle School in Eden Prairie.

He has been head coach at Bloomington Kennedy High School and Augsburg College as well as an assistant coach at Southwest State University. The Mustangs reached the NCAA Division II tournament three consecutive years while Dehnel was there. He also has extensive club coaching experience at Northern Lights, Minnesota One and Southwest Minnesota Juniors. Dehnel has been a coach and technical director for the Burnsville Thunder and STMA Juniors.

Dehnel replaces Dave Laufenberger, who resigned during the offseason.

Kate Leavell, who coached in Lakeville from 2010 through 2012, will be Eastview’s girls lacrosse coach. Leavell was the state coach of the year in 2010, the last season Lakeville North and Lakeville South had a combined girls lacrosse program, and led that team to the state tournament. She coached Lakeville North’s team the next two seasons before her husband’s job transfer took their family to Georgia. She coached at two high schools in Georgia over three years before the family returned to Minnesota.

Leavell has been a national master coaches development trainer for U.S. Lacrosse the last five years, teaching at clinics throughout the country and presenting at the national convention. She also has been head coach of the Georgia State University women’s lacrosse team and was an assistant coach at Ogelthorpe University in Atlanta.

Leavell is a personal trainer at Lifetime Fitness and a lacrosse instructor at Mi5 CrossFit in Lakeville. She replaces Lauren DeZellar, who will be head girls lacrosse coach at Chaska High School.

Eastview players and parents will be introduced to Leavell at a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in Lecture Room C250 at Eastview High School.

Ring slips away

Rosemount native Tom Compton saw extensive playing time at right tackle for the Atlanta Falcons, who for about three quarters appeared on their way to a convincing Super Bowl victory.

But everybody knows what happened next – New England scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game, then scored on the only possession of overtime to win 34-28 in Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Compton was one of two Twin Cities natives on the Falcons, the other being defensive lineman Ra’Shede Hageman. Former Cretin-Derham Hall High School player Michael Floyd was a backup receiver for New England.

Even though the Falcons didn’t win the NFL championship, it was a good first season in Atlanta for Compton, a former Rosemount High School and University of South Dakota player. He appeared in all 19 of Atlanta’s games after signing with the Falcons as a free agent in March 2016. He also might have a chance to play in the next Super Bowl in his home state. Super Bowl LII will be at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018.

Changes for Nordic meet?

High school Nordic skiing coaches are hoping to make some changes to the state meet beginning in 2018. ISD 196 head coach Brian Abery is among the coaches advocating a state meet held over two days to give pursuit skiers more time to recover between the two stages of that race.

The coaches also are looking to team sprint race, which would give more athletes a chance to compete in the state meet. Any changes to the state meet format would have to be approved by the Minnesota State High School League’s representative assembly.

Wildcats win SSC swimming

Eagan successfully defended its South Suburban Conference boys swimming championship, defeating Eastview 101.5-79.5 to go 9-0 in conference dual meets.

The Wildcats won seven of the first nine events, including victories by Jasper Appleton in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Eagan is defending champion in the Section 3AA meet that begins Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Bluewater Aquatic Center in Apple Valley.

