Park homeowners prevail in court

Homeowner Kathryn Eich stood under her carport at Rambush Estates Manufactured Home Park in July 2015. Her objection to being told she had a noncomforming carport and other city code violations on the lot she rents from the park mushroomed into a class action lawsuit the residents won Feb. 8 in Dakota County District Court. (File photo by John Gessner)

A judge has ruled for homeowners and against the city in a class action lawsuit over alleged property violations at Rambush Estates Manufactured Home Park in Burnsville.

The Feb. 8 ruling says the city exceeded its authority in 2015 by inspecting the park and ordering corrective actions — primarily for “nonconforming” carports and attached awnings, outdoor storage and trash containers left in view.

Burnsville’s actions were both discriminatory and pre-empted by federal and state laws governing manufactured home parks, according to the ruling by Dakota County District Judge Colleen G. King.

“Burnsville’s conduct does not comport with traditional ideas of fair play and decency,” King wrote in her 45-page ruling. “Burnsville used its authority to force low-income property owners to live up to standards that did not apply to their property and were at times very costly to come into compliance with.”

City officials say the Rambush Estates inspections were part of a three-year program of “proactive,” mostly street-view inspections of all homes, businesses and apartment buildings in Burnsville.

The ruling could have “broad impact across the state,” making manufactured home parks “sovereign” areas where municipalities have no right to enforce local property and zoning codes, said Paul Reuvers, the city’s attorney in the case.

The city should appeal the ruling, Reuvers said. He and City Attorney Joel Jamnik will meet with the City Council in closed session on Feb. 21 to discuss next steps.

Kathryn Eich, who installed a carport with park management’s blessing when she moved in 12 years ago, was told in a May 22, 2015, letter from the city to remove the metal structure.

Her objection was taken up by attorney Valerie Sims, who got the case certified as a class action on behalf of Rambush Estates residents and obtained a temporary injunction halting the city from inspection and enforcement activity at the park.

About a month later, in early November 2015, the city adopted a new appeal process for city code violations and rescinded all pending violations at Rambush Estates, located at 14709 W. Burnsville Parkway.

“Rambush is a community of friendly, caring people. I am proud of the way we all came together to object to the way we were treated by the city of Burnsville,” said Eich, 70.

“I invite you to drive through our neighborhood this summer to see the many well-kept yards and flower gardens,” she added.

King’s ruling cited an exchange between Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and former Council Member Mary Sherry from the council’s June 12, 2012, work session discussion of plans for the citywide code enforcement program.

Sherry said the community is becoming older, “but it’s also becoming more ethnically diverse, and it’s also having a lot of rental properties … and many of the people who are either purchasing or renting these homes don’t really — ”

Kautz: “They don’t know how to take care of the property.”

Sherry: “Well, and they don’t — it’s not in their culture.”

The exchange suggests the city’s “targeted enforcement was deliberate and was designed to strong-arm property owners into conforming to what Burnsville believed would make the property compliant with Burnsville’s code and Burnsville’s vision for its city,” King wrote, noting that Rambush Estates homeowners faced “threat of high reinspection fees, criminal citations, and assessments against their property.”

Kautz and Sherry “absolutely” could have used different words, Reuvers said. But a reading of the entire work session transcript shows the council’s intent was to treat everyone in the city fairly by going to proactive instead of complaint-triggered inspections, which had been the city’s practice, according to Reuvers.

“What can be fairer than to look at every single property in the city as opposed to waiting for your neighbor to complain about you to trigger enforcement?” he said, noting that many cities, including Bloomington, also do that. The housing crisis caused problems statewide with poor home upkeep, he said.

“Clearly the assertion that this was designed to target or discriminate just doesn’t make sense,” City Manager Heather Johnston said. “This is a citywide program. It is well-scheduled out.”

Burnsville’s other two manufactured home parks — Arbor Vista and Sunny Acres — also underwent inspections, Johnston noted. The city is working amicably with Arbor Vista on its violations, she said.

Last year, about 93 percent of property owners citywide who were notified of code violations fixed them after the first notice was sent, she said.

“We struggle with the challenges of property maintenance,” Kautz said last week. Violation notices come with an “education process” for property owners.

“It’s across the board that we enforce our ordinance,” she said. “There is no discrimination, not at all.”

Who has authority?

The enforcement program forced low-income families to comply with local rules and laws not required of them under federal and state law, King wrote.

Burnsville launched in 2013 the proactive program of enforcing the city’s building, zoning and property maintenance codes. The city was divided into six sections to be inspected over three years. The sections and schedules were posted on the city website. Uncorrected violations are subject to reinspection fees and, ultimately, court citations.

The city argued that its enforcement within manufactured home parks is allowed by state law and rules.

The state’s manufactured home building code is part of the state building code, and cities that adopt the state building code are obligated to enforce it, Reuvers said. The state building code applies to structures such as carports and sheds that aren’t attached to the manufactured home, he said.

And the city’s zoning code regulates setbacks from the home and lot lines, Reuvers said.

Contrary to the judge’s findings, cities aren’t pre-empted from regulating the state building code and their zoning codes in manufactured home parks, he said.

“We’re not going inside the home,” he said. “The Department of Health certainly inspects the parks.” But cities do have authority to require permits for accessory structures and govern zoning requirements such as setbacks, he said.

At Rambush Estates, the city notified residents who received violation notices for unauthorized carports and awnings that they could apply for variances if they could demonstrate the structures met the state building code. An application fee of $1,750 — $750 of it refundable — was required, along with a survey certificate prepared by a land surveyor, according to the judge’s ruling. Several residents did request variances.

The city was “helping people come into compliance,” Reuvers said. “That’s what the city did from the beginning.”

King ruled that Burnsville pre-empted federal and state law regulating manufactured homes. While cities must require a permit for the installation of a manufactured home, their authority ends there, she ruled.

“Giving the rules their plain and ordinary meaning, it is clear that Burnsville has no enforcement authority after the initial installation for periodic or annual inspections,” the judge wrote.

The city cited incorrect codes when flagging carport and awning violations, she wrote. For carports, it cited its property maintenance code instead of the building and zoning codes. For awnings, it cited the property maintenance code instead of the Manufactured Home Building Code.

And the city enacted its property maintenance code for “appearance and aesthetic objectives,” not for “safety and protection,” King wrote.

“In fact, it is a guise to force manufactured home parks to look like single family housing which is contrary to the intent and purpose” of federal and state laws governing manufactured homes, she wrote. The city has provided “no evidence how a wheelbarrow being out for an indeterminate amount of time, or how a properly sealed garbage container affects the safety and protection of any persons or property.”

The city’s “voluntary cessation” of enforcement activity doesn’t mean it couldn’t have resumed it, wrote King, who found that the city’s enforcement “was without due process of the law.”

She barred the city from enforcing its property maintenance and zoning codes at the park. King didn’t rule on whether the class action plaintiffs are entitled to damages. A “settlement conference” will be heard March 6 in Dakota County District Court.