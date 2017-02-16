President should release tax returns

To the editor:

Americans expect their politicians, especially their presidents, to demonstrate high standards of personal ethics. The president’s failure to release his tax returns and to place his business assets into a blind trust have shredded these standards. When one branch of government (the executive in this case) fails ethically, we expect the other branches (the legislative and the judicial) to hold the failing branch accountable. I call on U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, to act against the president’s ethical violations as outlined below.

What are the ethics violations? When the president publicly criticizes retailers like Nordstrom for dropping his daughter’s clothing line, he’s profiting unethically from his office. Article 6 of the Constitution prohibits any officeholder from accepting “emoluments” (fees) from any foreign state; the president violates this clause whenever his companies do business with a foreign country. Minnesotan Richard Painter, the chief ethics counsel to President George W. Bush and a Republican himself, has sued to constrain the president’s conflicts of interest and violations of the Emoluments Clause.

Lewis and our Republican-controlled Congress are avoiding their responsibility to hold the president accountable. Because of the wide-ranging investments by the president’s companies, it is difficult to know his obligations to foreign governments. Valuable light would be shed by the release of his income tax returns. Congress passed a law in 1924 authorizing such a release in rare circumstances, and used it in 1974 to untangle the inflated tax deduction claimed by President Richard Nixon for donating his official papers. The Presidential Conflicts of Interest Act, H.R. 371, has been introduced in this session to make releasing tax returns and resolving business conflicts of interest mandatory for presidents and those who would run for president.

To earn the trust of voters, the president must disclose more and distance himself more from his personal fortune during his time in office. I call on Lewis to speak out against these ethical and constitutional violations, and to support H.R. 371 and the immediate release and investigation of the president’s tax returns.

Steve Reinhardt

Eagan