Technical college hosts event for veterans to raise awareness of PTSD

Friends and family of veterans along with those who have served in the U.S. military will be doing push-ups to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Dakota County Technical College.

The event, which is being organized by the college’s Lions Club, also will feature guest speaker John Mitchell, a former Army Ranger, who will give his personal account of dealing with PTSD and how he transitioned from military to civilian life. He is part of the nonprofit organization HOOAH (Helping Out Our American Heroes).

The Push-Up Challenge will start at 12:30 p.m. when a multitude of participants from the college and the surrounding communities will attempt to do 22 push-ups.

Studies have shown that 22 veterans commit suicide every day. PTSD and other mental issues are often cited as issues the veterans dealt with prior to their deaths.

Nicole Evridge, vice president of the DCTC Lions Club, said everyone involved is encouraged to take part and show support for those who are suffering.

She said the college has a variety of veterans on campus as students, staff or faculty members.

“The 22 Push-Up Challenge is to show those veterans, and even the community that there are people there to listen and care,” she said.

The event will be held in the Dakota Room, which can be accessed from the west entrance. Pizza and water will be served during the event.