Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EAGAN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposal bids will be received by the City of Eagan, Minnesota, in City Hall at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, until 10:30 A.M., C.D.S.T., on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and materials and all else necessary for the following:

City Contract No. 17-01

Involving Approximately:

60,000 S.Y. Mill Bituminous Pavement

4,800 L.F. Concrete Curb & Gutter Removal & Replacement

10,300 TON Wear Course Bituminous SP Mixture

6 EA Remove & Replace Manhole Structures

220 L.F. 24 sewer pipe (RCP & PP)

48 SF Truncated Domes Detectable Warning Paver

Plates

440 S.F. 4-in Concrete Sidewalk

240 S.F. 6-in Concrete Ped Ramp

1,000 S.Y. Concrete Driveway / Valley Gutter Removal &

Replacement

120 CY Boulevard Topsoil Borrow

180 S.Y. Sod (Highland)

1,000 S.Y. Seed & Hydromulch

50,000 GAL Water for Turf Establishment

Together with Miscellaneous Structure Adjustment & Site Restoration

Complete digital contract bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $20.00 by inputting Quest project #4848863 on the Web sites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Complete contract documents may also be seen at the offices of the City Clerk and City Engineer, Eagan, MN, at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN 55122, Phone (651) 675-5646. Contractors desiring a hardcopy of the complete bidding documents may obtain them from the office of the City Clerk, Eagan, MN upon payment of $50.00. No money will be refunded to any person who obtains plans and specifications.

Best Value Contracting Selection: This project is extensive, involving many affected property owners. Timing of the project is critical for the safety of the general public and to minimize disruption. In addition, the City has limited financial resources to commit to the project. Accordingly, the project must be accomplished with a minimum of interruption, on time, and without cost overruns. The City believes that only a contractor with good experience in constructing this kind of project is necessary.

Two factors will be considered in the contractor selection process: price and performance. The process for the consideration of proposals for the award of this Project will take into account not only the Contract amount bid for construction items, but also the bidders ability and performance on previous similar projects, within and outside the City of Eagan, and the bidders availability of major equipment to perform this project. A Technical Proposal must be submitted by each prospective bidder so the Contractors performance can be evaluated prior to the submission of a bid.

Technical Proposal Deadline: Prospective Bidders technical proposals must be received by 10:30 a.m. C.D.S.T., Monday, February 27, 2017, at the Engineering Division (1st Floor), Eagan Municipal Center, 3830 Pilot Knob Road.

Each bid proposal shall be accompanied by a bidders bond naming the City of Eagan as obligee, a certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Eagan or a cash deposit equal to at least five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the bidder fails to enter into a contract. The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of the bids. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of bids. Payment for the work will be by cash or check.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids and technical proposals, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract to the best interests of the City.

Christina M. Scipioni,

Clerk, City of Eagan

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 17, 24, 2017

653795

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/02/653795-1.pdf