Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EAGAN

Sealed proposal bids will be received by the City of Eagan, Minnesota, in City Hall at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, until 10:30 A.M., C.D.S.T., on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and materials and all else necessary for the following:

POND GP-1.2 IMPROVEMENTS

City Contract No. 17-02

City Project 1239

Involving Approximately:

1 LS Traffic Control

1.2 AC Clearing & Grubbing

2 EA Salvage and Reinstall Flared End Section

5550 SY Salvage and Respread Topsoil

4754 CY Common Excavation Onsite

2775 CY Muck Excavation

6475 CY Berm Borrow Material Import

50 TN Aggregate Base Class 5, 100% Crushed

54 TN Wearing Course Mixture

245 CY Premixed Iron/Fine Filter Aggregate

265 CY Coarse Filter Aggregate

540 LF Slotted and Solid PVC Pipe and Fittings

20 LF HDPE SDR-11 Pipe

90 LF Reinforced Concrete Pipe, Bends, and Manhole

7900 SF 45 Mil EPDM Liner

1 LS Temporary Cofferdam

Together with Tree Protection, Removals, Temporary Dewatering, Erosion Control, and Site Restoration.

Complete digital contract bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $20.00 by inputting Quest project #4849430 on the Web sites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Complete contract documents may also be seen at the offices of the City Clerk and City Engineer, Eagan, MN, at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN 55122, Phone (651) 675-5646. Contractors desiring a hardcopy of the complete bidding documents may obtain them from the office of City Clerk, Eagan, MN upon payment of $50.00. No money will be refunded to any person who obtains plans and specifications.

Each bid proposal shall be accompanied by a bidders bond naming the City of Eagan as obligee, a certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Eagan or a cash deposit equal to at least five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the bidder fails to enter into a contract. The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of the bids. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of bids. Payment for the work will be by cash or check.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract to the best interests of the City.

