Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EAGAN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposal bids will be received by the City of Eagan, Minnesota, in City Hall at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, until 11:00 A.M., C.D.S.T., on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor and materials and all else necessary for the following:

POND AP-42 IMPROVEMENTS

City Contract No. 17-03

City Project 1238

Involving Approximately:

1 AC Clearing and Grubbing

130 LF Remove Sewer Pipe (Storm) and Outlet

Structure

375 LF Salvage and Reinstall Chain Link Fence

1 LS Salvage and Reinstall Flared End Section

10920 SY Salvage and Respread Topsoil

7970 CY Common Excavation Onsite

2920 CY Muck Excavation Offsite

795 CY Suitable Borrow Material

250 TN Aggregate Base Class 5, 100% Crushed

1 LS Construct 4 Ft Outlet Control Structure

125 LF 18 Inch RC Pipe and Flared End Section

585 CY Premixed Iron/Fine Filter Aggregate

375 CY Coarse Filter Aggregate

560 LF Slotted and Solid PVC Pipe and Fittings

11950 SF 45 Mil EPDM Liner

Together with Traffic Control, Removals, Temporary Dewatering and Cofferdam, Erosion Control, and Site Restoration.

Complete digital contract bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for $20.00 by inputting Quest project # 4859191 on the Web sites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Complete contract documents may also be seen at the office of the City Clerk and City Engineer, Eagan, MN, at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN 55122, Phone (651) 675-5646. Contractors desiring a hardcopy of the complete bidding documents may obtain them from the office of the City Clerk upon payment of $50.00. No money will be refunded to any person who obtains plans and specifications.

Each bid proposal shall be accompanied by a bidders bond naming the City of Eagan as obligee, a certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Eagan or a cash deposit equal to at least five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the bidder fails to enter into a contract. The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of the bids. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after the date and time set for the opening of bids. Payment for the work will be by cash or check.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract to the best interests of the City.

/s/ Christina M. Scipioni City Clerk, City of Eagan

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 17, 24, 2017

653986

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/02/653986-1.pdf