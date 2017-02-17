Eastview, South return to section title games in girls hockey

Eastview forward Natalie Snodgrass shoots during Saturday’s Section 3AA semifinal game against Apple Valley. Snodgrass scored two goals in the Lightning’s 5-1 victory.

Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Cougars to play Farmington in 1AA final

Eastview breezed into the Section 3AA girls hockey championship game for the fifth consecutive year, scoring three goals in about five minutes in the second period of a 5-1 semifinal victory over Apple Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1-seeded Lightning will seek its third straight section championship when it plays East Ridge, a 2-1 double-overtime winner over Eagan in the other semifinal, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.

Eastview lost to Eagan in the 2013 section final and fell to Burnsville the next year. The last two years the Lightning has beaten Eagan in the section final. East Ridge is in a section championship game for the first time. Forward Brooke Kierzek starts the rush for Apple Valley in the Section 3AA girls hockey semifinals against Eastview. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

“Our older kids who have played the last couple of years, I don’t think they have much for nerves going into it,” Eastview coach Herb Harvey said. “That was partially the difference (against Apple Valley). We’ve had that experience. We always know that first period in a game like this is going to be breaking the ice a little bit. We weathered the storm, and everything was fine after that.”

Saturday’s victory was the Lightning’s seventh in a row and ninth in the last 10 games. Eastview (15-10-2) took the lead in the first period on Natalie Snodgrass’ goal.

About midway through the second period, things fell apart for Apple Valley (12-13-2). Snodgrass took a wrist shot that caught the goalpost, but an official ruled emphatically the puck also crossed the goal line.

An Apple Valley turnover led to a 2-on-0 breakaway for Eastview and Mary Keating converted, giving the Lightning a 3-0 lead. Less than 30 seconds later it was 4-0 on Haley Ford’s wrist shot from the slot.

Junior defender Sophia Leong scored Apple Valley’s goal at 11:07 of the third period. Eastview’s Annie Luzum closed the scoring with a power-play goal with 2:20 remaining.

“The best scoring chance (the Eagles) had, they scored,” Harvey said. “Our girls got a little relaxed in the third period being up 4-0, but it was good to get the ‘W’.”

Eagan, the No. 2 seed in Section 3AA, had 48 shots on goal but scored only once in losing to third-seeded East Ridge.

To qualify for the state tournament for the third year in a row, “we’ll have to play solid in our defensive zone and let (goalie Kaitlyn) Pellicci see the puck,” Harvey said. “We can’t have breakdowns that lead to quality scoring chances. We’ll get our scoring chances, but in any section final you have to play well defensively.”

East Ridge 2, Eagan 1 (2OT) Eagan’s Jenna Ruiz gains the offensive zone during the Wildcats’ game against East Ridge in the Section 3AA girls hockey semifinals. Eagan forward Julia Barger shoots at the East Ridge goal as the Raptors’ Addi Scribner tries to break up the play.

East Ridge defender Alyssa Wallace scored at 2:15 of the second overtime to send the Raptors to the section championship game and end the Wildcats’ season.

Eagan (13-10-4) got a shorthanded goal from Taylor Anderson 3:17 into the game. On several occasions the Wildcats looked poised to break it open, but East Ridge goalie Chloe Heiting made 47 saves to keep her team in the game.

The Raptors scored a power-play goal on a deflection in the second period. It stayed 1-1 until Wallace knocked in the puck from the top of the crease in the second overtime.

Taylor Luecke assisted on Anderson’s goal. Eagan goalie Maddie Nickell made 27 saves.

Section 1AA semifinals

Lakeville South survived an overtime game against Dodge County for the second consecutive year and will play Farmington in the Section 1AA championship game Thursday night.

South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South will seek its third consecutive section title when it meets the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Four Seasons Center in Owatonna. Farmington is trying to reach the state tourney for the first time since 2008.

Lindsay Maloney’s goal in the fourth overtime allowed Lakeville South to escape with a 3-2 victory over Dodge County in a semifinal game Saturday night at Hasse Arena. Last year the Cougars defeated Dodge County in overtime in the section final.

No. 3-seeded Farmington advanced with a 4-1 victory over No. 2 seed Lakeville North on Saturday at Ames Arena.

Saylor Donnelly and Halle Gill scored about two minutes apart in the second period to give South a 2-1 lead over Dodge County. The Wildcats tied the game on the power play in the third period, and it stayed tied the rest of the period and for the first three overtimes.

Maloney also assisted on Gill’s goal. South goalie Lexi Baker made 28 saves. The Cougars outshot Dodge County 58-30, including 27-6 in the first two periods.

Lakeville South (18-8) defeated Farmington twice, 3-1 and 4-1, on its way to the South Suburban Conference championship.

Farmington (15-11-1) has won seven of its last nine games, including Saturday’s section semifinal victory at Lakeville North. Forward Carly Lancaster, an eighth-grader, scored 1:21 into the game. The Tigers expanded the lead in the second period on goals by Jenna Gerold and Savanna Tucker.

Erin Olson scored 25 seconds into the third period for Lakeville North (15-12). Farmington’s Emily Rubins scored an empty-net goal with one second remaining.

