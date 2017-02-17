Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd
DEVELOPMENT/ APPLICANT:
Comfort Suites/Rajiv Judge
LOCATION/LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Outlot A, Eagandale Office Park 6th Addition
REQUEST(S): Planned Development Amendment
A Planned Development Amendment to allow a four-story, 86 room hotel.
File Number: 03-PA-03-01-17
QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Pam Dudziak, the Planner at (651) 675-5691 or [email protected] with the above information:
CITY OF EAGAN
Christina M. Scipioni – City Clerk
Published in the
Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek
February 17, 2017
654023