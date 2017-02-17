Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd

DEVELOPMENT/ APPLICANT:

Cub Foods/Dave Jamieson

LOCATION/LEGAL 1940 Cliff Lake Road, Lot 1, Block 1, Cliff Lake Centre

DESCRIPTION: REQUEST(S):

Planned Development Amendment

A Planned Development Amendment to allow a pharmacy drive-thru.

File Number: 29-PA-02-01-17

QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Pam Dudziak, the Planner at (651) 675-5691 or [email protected] with the above information:

CITY OF EAGAN

Christina M. Scipioni – City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 17, 2017

654032