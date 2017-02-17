Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PROPOSED CODE CHANGE: An Ordinance Amendment to Chapter 11 Section 11.70 updating Table A and general updates to the Sign Ordinance.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm

WHERE: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd

ANY QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Mary Granley, the Planner at (651) 675-5690 or [email protected] with the following information:

DEVELOPMENT Sign Ordinance Amendment

CASE #: 01-OR-01-01-17

CITY OF EAGAN

Christina M. Scipioni – City Clerk

