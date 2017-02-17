Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd

DEVELOPMENT/ APPLICANT:

Chick-fil-A/Jason Hill

LOCATION/LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 3420 Promenade Ave, Lot 1, Block 1, City Vue Commons 3rd Addition

REQUEST(S): Planned Development Amendment

A Planned Development Amendment to amend the Preliminary Planned Development from two buildings/uses to one.

File Number: 15-PA-01-01-17

QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Sarah Thomas, the Planner at (651) 675-5696 or [email protected] with the above information:

CITY OF EAGAN

Christina M. Scipioni – City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 17, 2017

654048