Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST: An amendment to the Celebration Church Planned Unit Development (PUD) to allow a classroom addition onto the south side of the existing church building.

APPLICANT: Celebration Church

LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located at 16655 Kenyon Avenue in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota, and is legally described as follows:

Lot 1, Block 1, Celebration 2nd Addition

WHEN: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Call Associate Planner Frank Dempsey at (952) 985-4423 or e-mail comments or questions to [email protected]

DATED this 14th day of February, 2017

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges, City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

February 17, 2017

653977