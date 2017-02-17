Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
REQUEST: An amendment to the Celebration Church Planned Unit Development (PUD) to allow a classroom addition onto the south side of the existing church building.
APPLICANT: Celebration Church
LOCATION AND LEGAL DESCRIPTION: The property is located at 16655 Kenyon Avenue in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota, and is legally described as follows:
Lot 1, Block 1, Celebration 2nd Addition
WHEN: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.
WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.
QUESTIONS: Call Associate Planner Frank Dempsey at (952) 985-4423 or e-mail comments or questions to [email protected]
DATED this 14th day of February, 2017
CITY OF LAKEVILLE
Charlene Friedges, City Clerk
Published in the
Lakeville Sun Thisweek
February 17, 2017
653977