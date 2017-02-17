Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST:

1. Conditional Use Permit to allow the construction of Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels with a drive-through service window.

2. An amendment to the Hoppe Marketplace PUD to allow a reduction in the required number of parking spaces and a reduction in the required amount of green space for a convenience restaurant.

APPLICANT: United Properties Development, LLC

LOCATION: The property is located east of Kenwood Trail (CSAH 50) and south of 175th Street in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as:

Lot 2, Block 1, HOPPE MARKETPLACE 3RD ADDITION, Dakota County, Minnesota according to the recorded plat thereof.

WHEN: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.

WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.

QUESTIONS: Call Associate Planner Kris Jenson at (952) 985-4424 or e-mail comments or questions to [email protected]

DATED this 14th day of February 2017

CITY OF LAKEVILLE

Charlene Friedges

City Clerk

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

February 17, 2017

653978