Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LAKEVILLE

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
REQUEST:
1. Conditional Use Permit to allow the construction of Caribou Coffee & Einstein Bros. Bagels with a drive-through service window.
2. An amendment to the Hoppe Marketplace PUD to allow a reduction in the required number of parking spaces and a reduction in the required amount of green space for a convenience restaurant.
APPLICANT: United Properties Development, LLC
LOCATION: The property is located east of Kenwood Trail (CSAH 50) and south of 175th Street in the City of Lakeville, Dakota County, Minnesota and is legally described as:
Lot 2, Block 1, HOPPE MARKETPLACE 3RD ADDITION, Dakota County, Minnesota according to the recorded plat thereof.
WHEN: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the parties may be heard.
WHERE: Planning Commission meeting at the City Hall Council Chambers, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville, Minnesota.
QUESTIONS: Call Associate Planner Kris Jenson at (952) 985-4424 or e-mail comments or questions to [email protected]
DATED this 14th day of February 2017
CITY OF LAKEVILLE
Charlene Friedges
City Clerk
Published in the
Lakeville Sun Thisweek
February 17, 2017
653978