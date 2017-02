Pursuant to Mn. Statute 168B. 06

Notice is hereby given that property described as:

Vehicle: 2003 Buick Rendzvous

Plate# (IL) DRAGS1

Vin# 3G5DA03E33S606676

Towed from 640 Gorman St., Shakopee, MN on 12/05/2016.

Vehicle will be eligible for sale on: 02/28/2017, at Southside Towing, 7700 Hwy 101 E. Shakopee, MN 55379. 952-445-8928

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

February 17, 2017

653661