Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Feb. 17

by Wendy Schadewald

Special to Sun Thisweek-Dakota County Tribune

Rating system: (4=Don’t miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)

“Believe in Me” (PG) (2.5) [Some mild thematic elements and language.] [DVD only] — A factually based, feel-good, family-friendly 2006 film about Oklahoma coach Jim Keith (Jeffrey Donovan) who gets support from his devoted wife (Samantha Matthis) and the school principal (Bob Gunton) after he reluctantly agrees to coach the girls basketball team (Heather Matarazzo, Kerbey Smith, Kristin Brye, Brandi Engel, Alicia Langano, et al.) in 1964 and then quickly runs into trouble with some of the parents and the arrogant and snobbish head (Bruce Dern) of the school board.

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (R) (2.5) [Violence and brief nudity.] [DVD only] — In this rerelease of the bizarre, dark, visually stunning 1982 sci-fi thriller that is drowning in atmosphere a Los Angeles cop (Harrison Ford) in 2019 falls in love with a mysterious dark-eyed beauty (Sean Young) after his superiors (M. Emmet Walsh and Edward James Olmos) coerce him to hunt and “retire” four replicants (Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah, Joanna Cassidy, and Brion James), that is humanoid robots not allowed on Earth, who superior strength makes his job difficult.

“Enchanted” (PG) (4) [Some scary images and mild innuendo.] [DVD only] — Julie Andrews narrates this enchanting, imaginative, romantic, family-oriented Walt Disney film in which a wicked queen (Susan Sarandon) tries to prevent the marriage of her stepson (James Marsden) to the woman (Amy Adams) of his dreams by sending her from the land of fantasy to the real world of Manhattan where a divorce lawyer (Patrick Dempsey), who is about to be engaged to his girlfriend (Idina Menzel), and his 6-year-old daughter (Rachel Covey) befriend the forlorn princess until her prince can come to rescue her.

“Fifty Shades Darker” (R) (2) [Strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language.] — Lackluster dialogue dominates this risqué, predictable, one-dimensional, star-dotted (Marcia Gay Harden, Kim Basinger, Jennifer Ehle, Bella Heathcote, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Bruce Altman, Victor Rasuk, Eric Johnson, Max Martini, and Eloise Mumford), 115-minute sequel to “Fifty Shades of Grey” based on the bestselling trilogy by E. L. James in which a headstrong, sexy, dark-haired editor (Dakota Johnson) working for a Seattle publishing house is continued to be fiercely pursued by a controlling, handsome, BDSM-practicing, emotionally and physically scarred billionaire (Jamie Dornan), which results in their continued strange, crippled, dysfunctional relationship.

“Fist Fight” (R) (2.5) [Language throughout, sexual content/nudity, and drug material.] — After a hotheaded, intimidating history teacher (Ice Cube) is fired by the fed-up high school principal (Dean Norris) for taking an ax to his classroom in a fit of rage in this over-the-top, wacky, intermittently funny, entertaining, star-dotted (Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert, Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Kumail Nanjiani, and Kym Whitley), 91-minute comedy filled with crude language and crass pranks by the mischievous students (Charlie and Max Carver, Madison Bailey, et al.), he challenges a milquetoast English teacher (Charlie Day), who has a pregnant wife (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and bullied daughter (Alexa Nisenson), to a fight after school in the parking lot on the last day of class.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” (R) (3) [Strong violence throughout, some language, and brief nudity.] — A skilled, legendary, widowed assassin (Keanu Reeves) is coerced out of a self-induced retirement in this intense, action-packed, entertaining, violent, star-studded (Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynahan, Peter Storemare, Ian McShane, Common, Ruby Rose, Franco Nero, and Lance Reddick), 122-minute thriller filled with bullets and terrific choreography when a power-hungry, double-crossing Italian hitman (Riccardo Scamarcio) insists that he honor a blood oath by killing his well-guarded sister (Claudia Gerini) in Rome, which would then make him the head of a powerful guild of assassins.

“The LEGO Batman Movie” (PG) (3) [Rude humor and some action.] — After the menacing, wide-grinning Joker (voiceover by Zach Galifianakis) releases the bad guys from the Phantom Zone in an attempt to destroy Gotham City in this witty, entertaining, wacky, family-oriented, star-dotted (voiceovers by Mariah Carey, Hector Elizondo, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, Adam Devine, Billy Dee Williams, Ellie Kemper, Seth Green, Zoë Kravitz, Eddie Izzard, Jemaine Clemen, Conan O’Brien, Siri, and Jenny Slate), 3D, 90-minute animated farce, which spoofs such films as “Jaws,” Jerry McGuire,” “Transformers,” “Godzilla,” “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” “Gremlins,” and “King Kong,” a once friendless Batman (voiceover by Will Arnett) teams up with his new adopted son (voiceover by Michael Cera), the police commissioner (voiceover by Rosario Dawson), and his right-hand man (voiceover by Ralph Fiennes) to stop the Joker and his followers.

“Let’s Get Lost” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — Charming, charismatic, award-winning, drug-addicted, Oklahoma-born jazz trumpeter and singer Chet Baker stars in this insightful, languid-paced, black-and-white 1988 documentary about his fascinating life and legendary career and consists of his magnificent and memorable jazz music, photographs, concert and film snippets, and intimate interviews with Chet himself, along with candid interviews with family, friends, musicians, singers, record producers, screenwriters, and photographers.

“The Mist” (R) (4) [Violence, terror and gore, and language.] [DVD only] — Rampant paranoia, fear, panic, and chaos rapidly consume a motley group of supermarket customers, including an artist (Thomas Jane) and his young son (Nathan Gamble), a religious fanatic (Marcia Gay Harden), a mechanic (William Sadler), grocery store manager (Toby Jones), a cantankerous attorney (Andre Braugher), a cashier (Alexa Davalos), and a bag boy (Christ Owen), in this skin-crawling, top-notch, nightmarish, unpredictable thriller based on a Stephen King novella when a menacing mist shrouds a coastal Maine town after a military experiment goes horribly awry.

Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.