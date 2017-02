The Senate District 56 DFL Party will hold “Not My President’s Day,” a public forum on immigration, Monday, Feb. 20, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Open Circle Church, 2400 Highland Drive, Burnsville.

Speakers will include local immigrants and attorney Howard Bass, a board member of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota. Bass, an organizer with the ISAIAH Project, will speak on the interfaith sanctuary movement.