Parent training on dialectical behavior therapy

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will present a free parent training class called “Can Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Help Your Child?” The class will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Apple Valley’s Shepherd of the Valley Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, in room 16.

The class is taught by Rebecca Sanders, associate director of the DBT program at Nystrom & Associates.

DBT is an empirically researched mode of treatment that helps people dealing with high emotional dysregulation, difficulties tolerating distress and interpersonal conflicts.

To register or get information, contact NAMI at 651-645-2948 or go to namihelps.org.