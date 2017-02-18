Rain garden workshop in Burnsville

Burnsville residents are invited to attend a free introductory workshop to see how rain gardens, native gardens and shoreline stabilization projects benefit local water quality and help wildlife.

Residents may attend the Landscaping for Clean Water Rain Garden workshop 6:15-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, or Thursday, April 13, at Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42, Burnsville.

Participants will learn about the benefits and function of rain and native plant gardens. In addition, trained instructors will provide examples of gardens that add variety and interest to yards and provide habitat for pollinating insects such as butterflies. Rain gardens also filter storm water runoff, which helps stop pollutants from flowing to lakes and streams through storm drains.

Design and installation assistance is available to attendees. Burnsville offers grants of up to $1,000 for residents with qualified water quality improvement projects. The application deadline for the city grant program is Monday, May 8.

Registration is required by emailing swcd@co.dakota.mn.us or calling 651-480-7777. Visit www.dakotacountyswcd.org for more information.

For more information on the workshops and the Burnsville Natural Resources Department visit www.burnsville.org/raingarden.