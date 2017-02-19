Burnsville State of the City address

Burnsville’s annual State of the City address is scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville.

The event and keynote speech given by Mayor Elizabeth Kautz is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public. For those who are unable to attend in person, the speech will be shown live on Burnsville Civic Channel 16/HD Channel 859 (for cable subscribers) and online at www.burnsville.tv/live.

A luncheon will follow at the Ames Center. The luncheon is open to the public. Cost is $25. Preregistration is required at least 24 hours in advance.

The State of the City is presented annually by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce and the city of Burnsville.

Advance registration is available through the Chamber of Commerce at www.burnsvillechamber.com. Registration questions should be directed to the chamber at 952-435-6000 or tricia@burnsvillechamber.com.