Farm Bureau celebrates milestone

Dakota County Farm Bureau celebrated its 100th anniversary as an organization on Feb. 16.

A proclamation by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Feb. 16, 2017, as Dakota County Farm Bureau Day.

“Agriculture continues to be an important part of the economy of Dakota County. We are celebrating 100 years of the Dakota County Farm Bureau as an organization and we look forward to working together many more years supporting and promoting agriculture,” said President Charles Radman.

“As farmers, we are committed to providing a safe, affordable, and abundant food supply. In honor of our 100th anniversary, we wanted to support our local communities with 10 $100 donations made to local Dakota County food shelves,” said Amanda Durow, Dakota County Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers chair.

Dakota County Farm Bureau was formed in 1917 along with other county and state farm bureaus during this time period to support and educate farm families and provide leadership for and coordinate the efforts of the county extension agent.

Currently, there are over 1,200 members and Dakota County Farm Bureau is considered the “Voice of Agriculture” in Dakota County.

Dakota County Farm Bureau promotes and supports agricultural education. It annually donates agricultural books to local elementary schools, provides two high school scholarships, and supports promotion projects such as farmer safety education. Dakota County Farm Bureau supports 4-H and FFA projects, young farmer and rancher activities, and other agricultural related projects.

Dakota County Farm Bureau members have also served as ambassadors and leaders and members of other organizations supportive of agriculture. Many of the Dakota County Farm Families of the Year have also been Dakota County Farm Bureau members.

A past president of the Dakota County Farm Bureau, the Honorable Ed Thy, who served as the Dakota County Farm Bureau President from 1932-39, was elected the 26th governor of Minnesota and also served two terms in the U.S. Senate. Past DCFB President Walter Klaus also served many years in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

DCFB has members that have been recognized with the Honorary Life Membership Award by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation including George and Phyllis Betzold, Rozetta and George Hallcock and the late Walter Klaus.

Current members of the 2017 Dakota County Farm Bureau Board are Charles Radman, president; Kevin Chamberlain, vice president; Amanda Durow; Young Farmers & Ranchers chair; Karen Bremer, secretary. Directors are Melisa Bauer Klingsporn, Roy Bremer, Dale Hallcock, Steve Neil, Rozetta Hallcock and Ken Schentzel.

Dakota County Farm Bureau will celebrate its 100th anniversary at its annual meeting on Sept. 25.