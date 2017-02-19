Farmington draws Edina in state girls hockey quarterfinals

Eastview faces Hill-Murray in opening round Farmington’s Ellie Moser celebrates a goal by Bailey Kelley in the second period of the Section 1AA girls hockey championship game against Lakeville South. Moser assisted on Kelley’s goal and also scored the final goal in the Tigers’ 4-1 victory. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

After upsetting Lakeville South to win the Section 1AA girls hockey championship, Farmington has a chance to pull an even bigger surprise Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Tigers, who are in the state tournament for the first time since 2008, will play No. 1-ranked Edina in the Class AA quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Edina (25-1-1) also was first in the final state rankings.

Farmington (16-11-2) has won eight of its last 10 games, including a 4-1 victory over Lakeville South in the Section 1AA championship game Feb. 16 in Owatonna.

One other South Suburban Conference team qualified for state – Eastview, which won the Section 3AA championship for the third consecutive year. The Lightning (16-10-2), which scored in the final 10 seconds to defeat East Ridge 2-1 in the section final, will face No. 3 seed Hill-Murray (23-4-1) in the state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Farmington lost twice to South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South during the regular season but scored three times in the final 9 minutes, 5 seconds of the section championship game at Four Seasons Center in Owatonna.

The Tigers managed only three shots on goal in the second period but scored on one of them, an even-strength goal by Bailey Kelley at 2:43. Lakeville South tied the game 1-1 about five minutes later, and it remained tied until Farmington’s Megan Bernu scored on the power play at 7:55 of the third period.

A shorthanded goal by Marissa Agerter with 5:58 to play made it 3-1, and junior forward Ellie Moser scored into an empty net with 1:02 to play for her 18th goal of the season.

The Tigers, seeded third in Section 1AA, won 4-1 at second-seeded Lakeville North before defeating Lakeville South in the championship game.

This will be Farmington’s fifth trip to the state girls hockey tournament. The first three – 2002, 2003 and 2007 – were in the Class A tourney. Farmington reached the Class A championship game in 2007, losing to Blake 2-1.

The Tigers reached the Class AA tourney in 2008, winning one of three games.

Eastview had a relatively easy time of it in the first two rounds of the Section 3AA tourney, outscoring its opponents 10-2. It was anything but easy in the section final Feb. 15 in Inver Grove Heights as the Lightning needed two goals in the final nine minutes to overtake East Ridge. Senior forward Molly Beckman scored the winner with nine seconds remaining.

Annie Luzum scored on the power play at 8:42 of the third period, tying the game after East Ridge scored its goal midway through the second period. Allie Tuccitto and Holly Sodomka assisted on both Lightning goals.

Goalie Kaitlyn Pellicci had another strong performance for Eastview, making 37 saves.

Like Farmington, Eastview had a record below .500 in early January before hitting its stride. The Lightning has won eight in a row and 11 of its last 13.

After qualifying for state for the first time in 2015, Eastview returned last year and lost to Edina 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Victories over Forest Lake (5-3) and Lakeville South (2-1) gave Eastview the consolation trophy.

Other first-round games in the Class AA tourney are No. 2-seeded Blaine (22-3-2) against Roseau (19-8-1) at 11 a.m., and No. 4 seed and defending champion Eden Prairie (19-6-2) against No. 5 seed Forest Lake (20-6-2) at 8 p.m. Semifinal games are 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, with the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Eden Prairie defeated Maple Grove 3-2 in overtime in the 2016 Class AA final.