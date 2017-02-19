The Open Door in urgent need of volunteers

Volunteers are needed immediately at The Open Door to help with both its growing mobile pantry program and its bricks-and-mortar food pantry in Eagan. Significant growth in the Mobile Program combined with the post-holiday volunteer attrition are leaving the Eagan-based organization struggling to fill the gaps.

“Our mobile food program has more than doubled since last year, and we need additional volunteers to help us meet the demand,” said Jason Viana, executive director.

“The growth in demand coupled with the temporary loss of our ‘snowbirds’ is leaving a gap in our program coverage. We urgently need volunteers to help make sure we can continue to reach the nearly 5,000 people we serve each month.”

Immediate volunteer posts to fill are mobile pantry drivers, shoppers, and client attendants. Client attendants work face to face with clients to set up food appointments and make reminder calls. The mobile pantry program’s shoppers meet the mobile pantry bus at the distribution site and help clients choose and bag their choices. Drivers take the mobile pantry back and forth to neighborhoods in need and work with the shoppers to serve clients. No special driver’s license is required.

The Open Door is a hunger relief organization dedicated to ending local hunger through access to healthy food. Through its collective programs, The Open Door serves more than 5,000 Dakota County residents each month, and distributes over 1 million pounds of food annually, more than half of which is fresh and/or perishable. On-site orientation sessions are available every week.

To sign up for a 45-minute volunteer orientation or to learn more about The Open Door’s programs, visit www.theopendoorpantry.org or contact Nancy Wester at Nancyw@theopendoorpantry.org or 651-605-2881 for more information.