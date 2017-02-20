Names released in Rosemount shooting

Authorities have released the identities of the individuals found deceased on Feb. 17 in Rosemount.

Rosemount police were responded to a call at 3.44 p.m., Feb. 17 at the 3700 block of 154th Street West in Rosemount.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Alicia Ann Keilen, 33, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Justin Joseph Keilen, 42, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound of the head and his death was ruled a suicide.

Rosemount Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.