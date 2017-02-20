Queen tribute concert in Burnsville

“One Night of Queen” plays the Ames Center’s main stage on March 8. (Photo submitted)

The Ames Center in Burnsville is playing host to a Queen tribute concert on Wednesday, March 8, with Gary Mullen & The Works presenting “One Night of Queen.”

The stage show pays homage to the music and theatrics of the iconic rock band whose hits included “Under Pressure,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Tickets are $30-$50 and are available at the Ames Center box office, by phone at 800-982-2787 or online at Ticketmaster.com. More about “One Night of Queen” is at www.garymullenandtheworks.com.