Sawtooth Brothers featured at bluegrass concert series

The Sawtooth Brothers (Photo submitted)

The Sawtooth Brothers are set to perform March 3 in Rosemount as part of the “Bluegrass at the Steeple Center” series presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

The band, which released its debut album “One More Flight” last year, features two sets of brothers — Clint and Luke Birtzer of Rosemount, and Ethan and Jesse Moravec of Rochester — and combines traditional and contemporary bluegrass, classic country and gospel.

The concert series runs through May and offers a different bluegrass band each month; other acts booked include Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures (April 21), and Switched at Birth (May 5).

Tickets for all the shows, which run from 7-9 p.m., are $10 and can be purchased at the arts council’s website, www.rosemountarts.com, and in person at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail.