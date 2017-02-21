Day of wellness is Feb. 25 in Lakeville

Lakeville Area Community Education is offering Whole You – Day of Wellness 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Century Middle School. Join local wellness experts for a day to relax, rejuvenate and renew.

Schedule of events:

Morning gentle yoga, 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Breakfast snacks and vendors, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Session One, 10:45-11:45 a.m.:

• Experience Essential Oils – Learn how to use essential oils to remove life’s toxins and chemicals. Discover how 11 everyday essential oils can be used to replace many of the unhealthy items hiding in homes.

• Pathways to Wellness with Dr. Brian – Learn how chiropractic care can help improve one’s health and well-being beyond relief of pain and symptoms.

• Simple Steps to Say Goodbye to Stress – Identify different kinds of stress, how people react to it and how to work through it. Practice deep breathing, meditation, visualization and movement.

Lunch and speaker, 12-1 p.m. – Polly Edwards and Michon Willman, Vivashe. Hear the journey of bringing Vivashe to life. Edwards and Willman will speak about the Whole You, why it’s important and what it means. Be inspired to take action from the heart not the head, gain new insight and generate new possibilities, ignite your imagination through hands-on activities and group connections.

Session Two, 1:15-2:15 p.m.:

• Meditation with Char – An introduction to meditation that will provide participants with their own set of tools to create a personal practice.

• Turning Leaf Chiropractic with Dr. Emily

• Zumba with Rachel – Zumba dancing is a fun, joyful Latin-inspired fitness class that combines all the rhythms in Latin music. Zumba is for all ages, shapes, sizes, male and female. No experience is required.

• Awesome Aromatherapy – Learn what aromatherapy is and how to use it in everyday practice.

Cost is $49. Light breakfast snacks and lunch included. Call 952-232-2150 or visit LakevilleAreaCommunityEd.org to register or for more information.