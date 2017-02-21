Eastview High School Lightning dance team sweeps state titles again

< > Eastview High Kick dance team 2017 state champions. Photo by Grant Hill

For the second year in a row and the third time overall, the Eastview High School Lightning dance team won the Class AAA state championships in both jazz funk and high kick at the state dance team tournament Feb. 17-18 in Minneapolis. Eastview earned perfect scores from the judges in both competitions and received standing ovations from the Target Center crowd.

This is Eastview’s 10th state title in high kick and fourth in jazz funk. In the 18 years that dance competition has had section qualifying tournaments, Eastview is the only Class AAA school in Minnesota to qualify for state in both jazz funk and high kick every year. They have also advanced to the finals in both competitions all 18 years.

Members of both the state champion jazz-funk and high-kick teams are Irene Boese, Nina Boguslawski, McKinley EspindaBanick, Shelby Graupmann, Taylor Hallum, Ellie Hebig, Katherine Hebig, Sophia Hedlund, Claire Kenney, Abby Kisch, Grace Kisch, Caliea Koelher, Mikayla Koles, Brooke Lamkins, Jillian Lamkins, Lauren Peterson, Morgan Peterson, Hanna Schroeder, Jenni Terry and Libbie Yung.

Other members of the state champion high-kick team are Tessa Cockerill, Amber Fleck, Natalie Hanson, Jenna Hegarty, Jordan Heruth, Carly Huyber, Delaney Johnson, Tess Matalamaki, Hayley Miller, Emma Pollei, Kaitlynn Stearns, Brigette Stucker, Carly Swanson, Emily Tracy, Carolyn VanMeter and Iszy Vevea.

Team managers are Ainsley Bollom, Ryan Calvert, Mike Franchino, Favor Okolowore and Ingrid Sulistyo.

The head coach is Jenny Raiche and assistant coaches are Toni Balliet, Taylor Campbell, Shelby Feddema, Shannen Jilek, Ellen Kenney, Jessica Padget and Tina Range.