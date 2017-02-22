Arts briefs for the week of Feb. 24

Celebrate Somali culture at Burnhaven Library

Dakota County Library is partnering with the Somali Museum of Minnesota to host events at the Burnhaven Library celebrating Somali culture and history.

The Somali Museum Dance Troupe performs 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25. The troupe performs dances from Somalia such as Jaandheer, Hirwa, Seylaci, Buraanbur and more.

Another event showcasing artifacts from the Somali Museum will be held at the library 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Learn about the history, use and creation of artifacts, as well as the basics of Somali culture. Artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection will be on display.

The Somali Museum is devoted to preserving traditional Somali arts and folklore. The museum’s collections of more than 700 artifacts from traditional nomadic society serve as educational materials that connect Somali youth to their heritage and educate the public about Somali culture.

The free programs are open to all ages and are made possible with support from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

The Burnhaven Library is located at 1101 W. County Road 42, Burnsville. For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us/library or call 651-450-2900.

‘Celtic Fire’ at Ames Center

The touring production “Celtic Fire” is set to play at the Ames Center in Burnsville on Tuesday, March 14. The show, which spotlights music and dance from Ireland, features Irish tenor Michael Londra, who served as lead singer in “Riverdance on Broadway.”

Tickets are $30-$40 at the Ames Center box office, at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-982-2787. More about the production is at michaellondra.com/celtic-fire.

Velvet Tones host ‘Festival of Music’

The Velvet Tones, a senior-adult community choir, will present their “Festival of Music” spring concert 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.

The concert features the 80-member Velvet Tones, conducted by Rich Clausen, along with the Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble and the Cardinal Choir from Rosemount’s Red Pine Elementary. Longtime Twin Cities broadcast journalist Stan Turner is set to serve as announcer.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. More about the choir is at www.velvettones.org.

‘Same Time, Next Year’ in Rosemount

The Front Porch Players, a theater troupe of the Rosemount Area Arts Council, will present “Same Time, Next Year” March 10-12 and 17-19 at the Steeple Center.

The classic romantic comedy centers on two people, married to others, who meet once a year for two dozen years. “Same Time, Next Year” opened on Broadway in 1975 and played a total of 1,453 performances during its run.

The cast of the Front Porch Players production features Alan Hartfiel and Allison Hawley.

Show times and ticket information are at www.rosemountarts.com. The Steeple Center is at 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount.

Frozen Apple concert

Twin Cities band Lush Country is set to perform 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Valleywood Golf Course as the final performance in this year’s Frozen Apple winter concert series presented by the Apple Valley Arts Foundation. The band specializes in classic country music of the 1950s and 1960s.

Admission is free to concert, which will be held in the clubhouse at Valleywood, 4851 McAndrews Road, Apple Valley. Doors open at 5 p.m.; food and drinks will be available for purchase. More information is at www.avartsfoundation.org.

Public art in Eagan

The Eagan Art House is accepting requests for qualifications for two public art projects.

The first project, “Art Doors,” will be the inclusion of artist-created doors in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Eagan Art House. Four artist-created doors will represent the theme “Welcome Home” as it relates to the Eagan community, the Eagan Art House, and the vibrant future of the arts in Eagan. Selected artists will receive a $500 stipend plus a supply budget and proposal payment. The doors will be part of a larger community-created doors project that will take place over the summer. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

The second project is the placement of artist-designed and -created benches in Eagan parks and along the trail system in 2017. The selected art benches will be installed early fall at Wilderness Run Trail, Holz Farm, O’Leary Park and Bridgeview Park. Selected artists will receive a $3,000 stipend, plus a proposal payment.

Submissions for each project – “Art Door” or “Art Benches” – will be received separately. Interested artists should submit a letter of interest, maximum of 500 words with contact information, artistic approach and perceived value of participation in each program. They should also include up to five digital images and a resume, maximum of two pages. Electronic submission is preferred at [email protected]. All submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

For questions, contact Julie Andersen at 651-675-5521 or at [email protected].

Eagan Art House seeks artists for CSA

The Eagan Art House is seeking artists to apply for the second annual CSA (Community Supported Art).

Six artists will be selected to produce artwork for 25 shares of art that will be sold to the public. Each share will include a unique and exclusive piece of artwork that represents the theme “Welcome Home,” in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Eagan Art House.

Artists will receive a stipend, plus a packaging budget and free promotion throughout the summer. All shares will be distributed at the annual Harvest of Art Celebration on Sept. 10.

The CSA helps to promote local artists and provide beautiful and handcrafted artwork to the community. Applications are due March 20.

For complete application guidelines, go to www.eaganarthouse.org. For questions, contact Julie Andersen at 651-675-5521 or [email protected].