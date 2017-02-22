Arts Calendar for the week of Feb. 24

To submit items for the Arts Calendar, email: [email protected].

Books

Writers Festival and Book Fair, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Writing workshops for all abilities plus keynote Mark Hirsch, author of “That Tree.” Cost: $15, preregister online at www.rosemountwritersfestival.com. Free book fair with award-winning authors and publishers.

Call for Artists

The Eagan Art Festival, to be held June 24 and 25, is taking applications for artists and food vendors online at www.eaganartfestival.org.

Comedy

Joel McHale, 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $39. Information: 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

Dance

Under the Lights dance show, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, Rosemount High School. Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students and seniors at www.district196.org/theatrearts or 651-683-6969, ext. 37540.

Classical Connections, presented by Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. March 10-11, The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Tickets: $25-$35. Information: http://twincitiesballet.org/.

Events

“The Price is Right Live,” 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26; Mystic Lake, Prior Lake. Tickets: $19. Information: 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com.

Bite of Burnsville, presented by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Tickets: $40 at the box office, by phone at 800-982-2787 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Exhibits

Asian brush painting by local artist Jim McGuire and pastels by Vicki Wright are on display through March at Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Presented by the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

“Paradise Lost” exhibit by the North Star Watermedia Society runs through March 2 at the art gallery at Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Information: 952-895-4685.

Solo exhibit by Burnsville artist Annie Young runs March 1 to April 28 at the Eagan Community Center art gallery, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan. Information: 651-675-5550.

Music

Jazz Cafe fundraiser, featuring music by the Burnsville High School FreeStyle choir and food by the ISD 191 culinary arts program, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Burnsville High School. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 students. Information: 952-707-2100.

Alison Cromie, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, BlueNose Coffee, 20700 Chippendale Ave., Farmington. Free.

Coffee Concert series 10th anniversary featuring Osmo Vänskä and Minnesota Orchestra members, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Lakeville Area Arts Center. Tickets: $25 at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or at the box office, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Information: 952-985-4640.

Masterworks choral concerts, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Rosemount High School. Information: 651-423-7501.

FHS winter jazz band concert, 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, Farmington High School. Information: www.farmington.k12.mn.us.

Showcase vocal concerts, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Eagan High School. Information: 651-683-6900.

Jazz band concert, 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Rosemount High School. Information: 651-423-7501.

Percussion ensemble concert, 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, Rosemount High School. Information: 651-423-7501.

Sawtooth, 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 3, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Part of Bluegrass at the Steeple Center series. Tickets: $10 at www.rosemountarts.com or at the door.

Wind ensemble concert, 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Rosemount High School. Information: 651-423-7501.

Spring band concerts, 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, Eastview High School. Information: 952-431-8900.

March Madness band concerts, 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, Rosemount High School. Information: 651-423-7501.

Theater

“The 39 Steps,” presented by The Chameleon Theatre Circle, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Tickets: $22 adults, $19 students and seniors at Ticketmaster.com and 800-982-2787.

“The Taming of the Shrew,” presented by Eagan High School, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, Eagan High School. Tickets available online at www.eagan.k12.mn.us, at the ticket office 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. school days, and one hour prior to performances (651-683-6964).

“Dial M for Murder,” presented by the Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26, 411 Third St. W., Northfield. Tickets available at NorthfieldArtsGuild.org/theater or 507-645-8877.

Broadway 2017: Planes, Trains and Automobiles, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 24-25 and March 3-4; 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5, Apple Valley High School. Tickets: $9 adults, $7 senior citizens, $5 students at http://seatyourself.biz/avhs. Information: 952-431-8200.

“Almost, Maine,” presented by Eastview High School, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, Eastview High School. Tickets: $5 suggested donation at the door. Information: 952-431-8900.

“Fee, Fi, Fo, Fum!” presented by the Prior Lake Players, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Twin Oaks Middle School, 15860 Fish Point Road S.E., Prior Lake. Tickets: $14 adults, $10 seniors 65 and older and children 12 and younger at www.plplayers.org.

Workshops/classes/other

Parent-Child Picassos, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, Watch Me Draw Art Studio, 20908 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Cost: $40 per pair. Register at watchmedraw.net or through Lakeville Area Community Education. Information: 952-469-1234.

Chart House Restaurant Paint a Sunset on the Dock, 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 11287 Klamath Trail, Lakeville. Register at watchmedraw.net. Information: 952-469-1234.

Yoga, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Nutmeg Brewhouse, 1905 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. Cost: $15. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/618067145052760/.

Yoga wind down class is the first Thursday of the month at Precision and Flow Pilates, 13708 County Road 11, Burnsville. Information: www.precisionandflowpilates.com.

Barre classes, six-class session begins 5 p.m. on March 7, $54. Sign up through www.communityed191.org/. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/373617246343657/.

Clock Out Yoga, six-class session begins 5 p.m. on March 2, $54. Sign up through www.communityed191.org/. Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/373617246343657/.

Teen Poetry Jam/Rap Battle, 4-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Apple Valley Teen Center, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, 952-953-2385. Ages 12-18.

Drawing & Painting (adults and teens) with artist Christine Tierney, classes 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, River Ridge Studios, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Burnsville. Information: www.christinetierney.com, 612-210-3377.

Brushworks School of Art Burnsville offers fine art education through drawing and painting. Classes for adults and teens. Information: Patricia Schwartz, www.BrushworksSchoolofArt.com, 651-214-4732.

Soy candle making classes held weekly in Eagan near 55 and Yankee Doodle. Call Jamie at 651-315-4849 for dates and times. $10 per person. Presented by Making Scents in Minnesota.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center offers arts classes for all ages, www.lakevillemn.gov, 952-985-4640.

Rosemount History Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Trail Library. Information: John Loch, 952-255-8545 or [email protected].

SouthSide Writers, Saturday workgroup for aspiring writers, offering critique, submission and manuscript preparation information, support and direction, 10 a.m. to noon, Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. Information: 651-688-0365.

Dakota Speakers Toastmasters meets 6-7 p.m. Mondays at Apple Valley Ecumen Seasons Learning Center. Information: http://dakota.toastmastersclubs.org/.