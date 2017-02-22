Business Buzz for the week of Feb. 24

Eagan company named partner of the year

ConvergeOne, an Eagan-based provider of communications and data solutions, has been named an Overall Partner of the Year for 2016 by Avaya. The recognition is the highest honor awarded to a partner by Avaya. The company was also distinguished as Service Partner of the Year for 2016. Avaya announced all the award winners during Avaya ENGAGE 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WomEn of Excellence Award winners announced

Dakota County Regional Chamber will recognize its WomEn of Excellence Award winners at the seventh annual WomEn’s Conference on March 9 in Burnsville. The awards honor influential women doing great work in their industry and their community.

Winners are Michele Boston, No Time for Poverty; Monica Engel, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota; and Roz Peterson, Cerron Properties.

For more information, contact Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected]. Tim Mullin

Burnsville insurance advisor honored

Burnsville resident Tim Mullin has earned membership in Principal Financial Group’s Million Dollar Round Table and also qualified for the company’s Premier Club.

Mullin is a 16-year qualifier of the Million Dollar Round Table. Membership is attained by life insurance advisors who meet the organization’s annual production requirement and are members of their local life underwriters association.

The Premier Club distinction recognizes advisors for their sales of Principal Financial Group products and solutions.

Mullin’s office is at the Minnesota Business Center of Principal Financial Group located in Minnetonka. Brianna Dennis

Eagan Convention Bureau hires marketing coordinator

Brianna Dennis has been hired as marketing coordinator for the Eagan Convention & Visitors Bureau. She will be responsible for assisting with the organization’s overall marketing, public relations and social media strategies.

Dennis previously worked in Minneapolis as a marketing coordinator for Sportradar. While with Sportradar, her team worked to promote the organization’s recent partnerships with the NBA, NFL, NHL and NASCAR.

Dennis received a bachelor’s degree in business management and administration from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul.

Adams promotes Musselman

Lakeville-based Adams Radio Group has named Kevin Musselman as vice president and general manager for its Fort Wayne, Ind., cluster. Musselman has been with Adams in Fort Wayne since it entered the market via acquisition of Oasis Radio and Summit Media Fort Wayne. He previously was director of sales.

From 2007-12, he served in general sales manager and general manager roles for Federated Media.