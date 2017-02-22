Business Calendar for the week of Feb. 24

To submit items for the Business Calendar, email: [email protected].

Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, March 7, 7:30-9 a.m., Chamber Coffee Connection, Pure Barre, 15594 Pilot Knob Road, Suite 300, Apple Valley. Free. Information: [email protected].

Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:

• Thursday, March 2, 5:30-9 p.m., Bite of Burnsville, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Cost: $40. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

• Wednesday, March 8, 8-9 a.m., AM Coffee Break, Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, Feb. 28, 8-9 a.m., Coffee Break, Roundbank, 3380 Vermillion River Trail, Farmington. Open to all DCRC members. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

• Friday, March 3, 7:30-9 a.m., Legislative Breakfast, The Commons on Marice, 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan. Cost: $25 members, $30 nonmembers; $160 series pass. Information: Vicki Stute, 651-288-9201 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, March 8, 8-9 a.m., Eagan Business Council, Argosy University, 1515 Central Parkway, Eagan. Free to attend, but RSVP requested. Information: Vicki Stute at 651-452-9872 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, March 8, 10:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Business Day at the Capitol, InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront, 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. Cost: $75 members, $100 nonmembers; luncheon and keynote only: $55 members, $80 nonmembers. Information: 651-452-9872 or [email protected].

• Thursday, March 9, 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., The WomEn’s Conference, Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Cost: $139 members, $159 nonmembers; lunch only: $40. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

• Friday, March 10, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Farmington State of the City Address, Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St. Free to attend, but RSVP requested. Information: 651-452-9872 or [email protected].

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9-11 a.m., Professional Educational Programs (PEP), Emagine Lakeville, 20653 Keokuk Ave., Lakeville. Speaker: Erik Therwanger. Cost: $20-$75. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, March 8, 8-9 a.m., Morning Brew, Firefly Credit Union, 17533 Cedar Ave., Lakeville. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2017 Landscape & Home Expo and Consumer Showcase, Lakeville North High School, 19600 Ipava Ave. Information: Tim Roche at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

Encourage Her Network event:

• Monday, Feb. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Encourage Her Network Signature Event, Hyatt Regency Hotel, 3200 E. 81st St., Bloomington. Speaker: Heather Champine, Media Relations Agency, “Don’t let your PR strategy go into hibernation.” Cost: $30 members, $50 guests, $60 walk-ins. Register at encouragehernetwork.com.