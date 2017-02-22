‘Class Acts’ looks to go viral to raise funds for scholarships

Nearly 150 employees in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 are involved in the upcoming 29th annual Class Acts comedy variety show to raise money for scholarships for graduating students.

This year’s show, dubbed “#ClassActs” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on March 9-11, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 11. All performances will be in the Mraz Center at Burnsville High School, 600 E. Highway 13.

So far, Class Acts has raised more than $274,000 to help students at Burnsville High School and Burnsville Alternative High School pay for college and further educational goals.

Staff members will sing, play instruments, act in skits, tell jokes and dance. There will be a Basket Raffle again this year.

Tickets are $7 and available 30 minutes before each show. Tickets can also be purchased in advance by contacting Jennifer Gandrud at [email protected]. A form for purchasing tickets and T-shirts or making donations is available online at www.isd191.org/classacts.