District 191 receives rebate check for energy efficiencies

Energy efficiencies that were part of Vision One91 construction at Burnsville High School have resulted in a $145,000 rebate check to Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 recently.

Jane Siebenaler, business account executive with Dakota Electric Association, presented the check at a meeting of the District 191 Board of Education in February. The rebate check is a reward for energy efficiencies primarily in lighting and heating.

“The district chose to put in very energy efficient equipment with BHS projects,” said Siebenaler. “You could have chosen the standard but didn’t, instead you went with the high efficiency route, which will really save money in the district in the long run.”

Glenn Simon, the district’s director of operations, properties and transportation, went after every possible rebate, she said.

Board member Jim Schmid mentioned that the longstanding partnership with Dakota Electric also has involved scholarships for graduating seniors and other learning opportunities for students.