Family Calendar for the week of Feb. 24

Saturday, Feb. 25

All-you-can-eat waffle breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Parkview Elementary, 6795 Gerdine Path, Rosemount. Features Dad’s Belgian Waffles, sausage and beverage. Cost: $9 ages 12 and older, $6 ages 4-11, free for children 3 and under.

Indoor Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Information: www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Daytona Weekend Chili Cook-off, 12-5 p.m., Rosemount VFW Post 9433, 2625 120th St. W., Rosemount. Information: https://www.facebook.com/rosemountvfw.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Consumer law clinic, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Get help with consumer law matters such as debt collection, garnishment, credit issues, foreclosures, contracts and conciliation court with a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Call 952-431-3200 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, March 1

Parkinson’s Support Group, 2-3 p.m., Augustana Regent at Burnsville, 14500 Regent Lane, Burnsville. Information: Jane Hubbard at 952-898-8728.

Saturday, March 4

“Shoot for the Moon” fundraiser by the Mary Moon Foundation, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Nickelodeon Universe, Mall of America, Bloomington. Tickets: www.marymoonfoundation.org. Proceeds will be donated to Crescent Cove and Child-Family Life Services at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Let’s Get Growing Spring Expo, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail. Presented by the Master Gardeners of Dakota County. Cost: $35. Registration required. Information: 651-480-7700.

Community Connections, 12-4 p.m., Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Eagan organizations will be on hand to provide information about activities in the community. Free. Information: 651-675-5525.

Ongoing

Emotions Anonymous meetings, 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at SouthCross Community Church, 1800 E. County Road 42 (at Summit Oak Drive), Apple Valley. EA is a 12-step program for those seeking emotional health. All are welcome. Information: http://www.emotionsanonymous.org/out-of-the-darkness-walks.

Friday Evening Open Swims, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17; McGuire Middle School. Cost: $4 youth, $6 adult. Organized by Lakeville Area Public Schools Community Education.

Learn to Curl Class, one two-hour session, Dakota Curling, 20775 Holt Ave., Lakeville; Wednesday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, March 10, 6:30 p.m. Cost: $30 per person ages 13 and up. Registration online at http://dakotacurling.org/l2c/.

Blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Caribou Coffee, 3868 150th St., Rosemount.

• Feb. 27, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 1801 E. Cliff Road, Burnsville.

• Feb. 27, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20165 Heath Ave., Lakeville.

• Feb. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Park Nicollet Clinic, 14000 Fairview Drive, Burnsville.

• Feb. 28, 12-6 p.m., Kowalski’s Market, 1646 Diffley Road, Eagan.

• Feb. 28, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 16725 Highview Ave., Lakeville.

• March 1, 12-6 p.m., Carmike 15 Theatres, 15630 Cedar Ave., Apple Valley.

• March 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Culver’s, 15225 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley.

• March 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fairview Clinic, 18580 Joplin Ave., Lakeville.

• March 3, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Easter Lutheran Church – By The Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.

• March 4, 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Burnhaven Library, 1101 W. County Road 42, Burnsville.