It’s Farmington girls’ turn to skate at Xcel

Tigers draw No. 1-ranked Edina in Class AA quarterfinals Farmington checkers, including Jayden Seifert (left) and Marissa Agerter (right), converge on Lakeville South forward Emily Fischler during the Section 1AA championship game. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

About one year ago, Ellie Moser, McKenna Cavanaugh and Emily Rubins were in the stands at Xcel Energy Center as part of a raucous Farmington fan base that cheered on the Tigers at the state high school boys hockey tournament.

“Best game I’ve ever been to,” Moser said.

She will be back there this week – except this time as a player. Moser, a Farmington captain along with Cavanaugh and Rubins, will hit the ice about 6 p.m. Thursday when the Tigers play Edina in the state Class AA quarterfinals. Farmington is in the state tournament for the fifth time, but the first time since 2008.

“I’ve heard people say before it’s a surreal feeling” to play at the Xcel Center, said Moser, a junior forward. “When you think about all the NHLers who have played there, (Minnesota Wild captain Mikko) Koivu and those guys, it’s something special.”

The Farmington girls are hoping for a rowdy home crowd Thursday as they tackle a difficult assignment – playing the state’s top-ranked team in the state quarterfinals. Edina, also the No. 1 seed in the state tourney, is 25-1-1 overall and 25-0 against Class AA schools. The Hornets’ loss and tie were against Class A teams.

The Tigers, who were 8-9-1 on Jan. 14, have won eight of their last 10 games, including a 4-1 upset of Lakeville South in the Section 1AA championship game last week in Owatonna. Farmington takes a 16-11-1 overall record – and a ton of confidence – into the state tourney.

“All teams talk about how they click, and I think the week or two prior to (the Section 1AA final) game we clicked. We figured it out,” Rubins said.

Several things fell into place for the Tigers, coach Jon Holmes said. A young roster (Cavanaugh is the team’s only senior) became more acclimated to playing varsity hockey. The Tigers had to deal with an early season scoring slump that eventually prompted Holmes to bring in a sports psychologist to speak with the players. And, in the second half of the season, they started playing better in the defensive zone.

“Early in the season we didn’t score as much as I thought we would,” Holmes said. “We have talented players and they were doing the right things in practice, but for whatever reason it wasn’t carrying over to games. But I believed we would get it together.”

The Tigers outscored opponents 36-17 over their last 10 games, and eight of the goals against were in losses to Shakopee and Eden Prairie. They held opponents to three goals in three Section 1AA playoff games, including back-to-back 4-1 victories over Lakeville North and Lakeville South in the final two rounds.

“Our D-zone became really strong,” Cavanaugh said. “We became better at keeping pucks out of our net and that helped us put more pucks in the net.”

Lakeville South defeated Farmington twice during the regular season, by a combined 7-2, on its way to the South Suburban Conference championship.

“The first time we played them was our first game of the season,” Holmes said. “It was really a one-goal game; they scored an empty-netter late. But I thought we had the better scoring chances. I told the girls, ‘We’re fine. We just outplayed the team that won the conference last year.’

“The second game, we were in the middle of a slump. Even if we were playing a small Class A team we would have lost. The third game, we were not only a lot better in our D-zone, we finished our chances.”

“We capitalized on a lot of opportunities,” Moser said. “We had three or four breakaways.”

Tigers goalie Abby Bollig made 26 saves in the section final. Farmington broke a 1-1 tie after two periods when Megan Bernu, Marissa Agerter and Moser scored in the third. Bailey Kelley scored in the second period for Farmington.

The Farmington-Edina winner will play Forest Lake or Eden Prairie in the Class AA semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday. The championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday.

Whatever happens at the state tournament, the Tigers believe they are set up for several years of success. Farmington could have everybody on the varsity roster except Cavanaugh back next season. The Tigers skate three eighth-graders, a ninth-grader and five sophomores.

“I’m really proud of my team, and grateful that this was the year we decided to step it up,” Cavanaugh said. “I had the feeling last year of wanting to go to state. This year, it was like my calling – ‘I need to go to state. This is my last year.’ I know the girls are going to do great the next few years. I can see them going to state next year and the year after. I have so much confidence in them.”

