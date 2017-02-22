Lakeville students compete at robotics championship

The Parallax Shift robotics team has advanced to the Super Regional Tournament. Team members are, from left, Dakota Rawley, Devin Prow, Caroline Kelley, Grace Kosieradzki, Erik Lindeman, Talon Kandler, John Olson and Hunter Lemley. Photo submitted.

Three Lakeville teams – Loose Screws, Parallax Shift and Visible Spectrum – were among the 48 teams that qualified and competed Feb. 10-11 at the 2017 FTC Robotics State Championship.

Parallax Shift, comprised of students from Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools, won the PTC Design Award, which is presented to the team that best incorporates industrial design elements into its robot design solution. The team was also a member of the winning head-to-head robot alliance. As a result, Parallax Shift advances to the FTC Super Regional Championship where it will compete for a chance to advance to the World Championships.

Team members are Dakota Rawley, Devin Prow, Caroline Kelley, Grace Kosieradzki, Erik Lindeman, Talon Kandler, John Olson and Hunter Lemley. They are coached by Scott McDowell and Crystal Huynh. The team website is at http://ftc11873parallaxshift.weebly.com/.

In preparation for the advanced competition, Parallax Shift is raising funds for additional robot parts, transportation costs and hotel accommodations via a gofundme website to assist in reaching its $7,000 goal. To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/parallax-shift-ftc-fundraiser.