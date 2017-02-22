Lightning returns to Xcel Center; the trick is to stay there

Girls hockey team ready for third consecutive state appearance Kaitlyn Pellicci’s play in goal is one reason Eastview is in the state girls hockey tournament for the third consecutive year. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

A high school team taking the ice at Xcel Energy Center can be so mesmerized by the surroundings that it forgets it’s there to play a hockey game.

That shouldn’t be a problem for the Eastview girls, several of whom will skate at Xcel on Thursday in the third state tournament of their careers.

“I think this year, with it being our third time, we’re not the new guys in the tournament,” said senior forward Natalie Snodgrass, the Lightning’s leading scorer. “We definitely have the experience of playing in front of a big crowd. Stepping on the ice at the X, there’s no feeling like it, so obviously you’re going to have some nerves in the first period. We’re excited, but I think we’re just going to play hockey and play our game.”

The Lightning (16-10-2), defeated East Ridge 2-1 in the Section 3AA championship game Feb. 15 in Inver Grove Heights to earn a trip to the state tournament for the third consecutive year. Although Eastview has won its last eight games and is 11-2 since Jan. 1, it goes into state as an underdog. Eastview wasn’t seeded in the tourney and will play its Class AA quarterfinal game against Hill-Murray (23-4-1) at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Eastview faced Hill-Murray in the state quarterfinals two years ago. “We just got blown out of the water,” Snodgrass recalled about the Lightning’s 6-1 loss to a team that went on to win the state championship. “Luckily for us, they graduated 10 or 12 D1 (college) players. They’re still very skilled, but not as deep as they were then.”

The following year Eastview lost again in the state quarterfinals, but it was a much different game. The Lightning went toe to toe with No. 2-seeded Edina before the Hornets scored the game’s only goal with less than 10 minutes remaining.

“Something just clicked, and we realized we really are good enough to be there,” senior goalie Kaitlin Pellicci said.

“Going into the third (against Edina), it was still tied. I’ve never seen our team so amped,” Snodgrass said. “We were in it to win it, and we had no doubt that we were going to win that game. But we got an unlucky bounce.”

Last year Eastview won its final two games at state and earned the consolation trophy. But the final two games were in front of smaller crowds at Ridder Arena. Pellicci and Snodgrass said they like playing at Ridder Arena but would just as soon not do it again this week.

“A successful tournament would be winning our first game and staying at the X” for the last two, Pellicci said.

Other Eastview players going to St. Paul this week for their third state tournament include senior forward Haley Ford, junior defender Katie Quaintance, senior forward Molly Beckman and senior defender Allie Tuccitto. Several other Lightning players are veterans of the run to the 2016 state tournament, but the roster also includes three ninth-graders and three eighth-graders.

The younger players “are excited, I think,” Snodgrass said. “We’ve always talked about how much we want it and what it’s like at the state tournament. I think they’re ready, and they’re not nervous at all.”

In the Section 3AA final, Beckman banked in a shot off the goalpost with 19.5 seconds remaining to put Eastview in front. It was the second year in a row the Lightning needed some magic in the third period of the section championship game. In 2016 Snodgrass scored in the final 10 seconds of the third period to tie the game against Eastview, then scored the game-winner in overtime.

Making plays late in meaningful games “just kind of shows how passionate we are and how much we really wanted it,” Pellicci said.

The Lightning hopes to continue that in the state tournament, but whatever happens, several players will graduate after playing in the first three state tournaments in school history.

“We’ve created a tradition of going to the state tournament,” said Snodgrass, who will play next year at the University of Connecticut. “Hopefully the girls will carry on our drive and success in the future.”

The winner of the quarterfinal game between Eastview and Hill-Murray takes on No. 2-seeded Blaine (22-3-2) or Roseau (19-8-1) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center. Farmington, the other South Suburban Conference team to reach the state tourney, plays No. 1-seeded Edina at 6 p.m. Thursday. Defending Class AA champion Eden Prairie plays Forest Lake at 8 p.m. Thursday.