Michele Mary Garrison

(April 29, 1950 – Feb 18, 2017)

Michele M. Garrison, (Lillie, Silver) age 66 of Apple Valley passed February 18, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Lillie; and ex-husband, Thomas Silver.

Michele is survived by devoted husband of 36 years Michael J. Garrision; daughter and son in-law, Sarah and Ken Novack of Pacific Palisades, CA; son, Mark and daughter in-law Michelle Garrison of Chanhassen; son, David of Apple Valley; special daughter Kelly of Apple Valley; grandsons, Jack and Blake, granddaughter, Megan of Chanhassen; Jaden Garrison of Florida and Tirzah Novack of Pacific Palisades, CA; brother, John (Lynn) Lillie of Burnsville; sister Stephanie Wiggins of Seattle, as well as numerous friends.

Michele “Mickey” was born and raised in Minneapolis and graduated from Washburn High School. She was a 14 year flight attendant with Northwest Airlines, modeled for a number of years, a career mother and known for her gift of hospitality. She was a superb cook, enjoyed dressing her kids to the “nines”, and was a seasonal decorator par excellence. Michele volunteered a number of years in the career center of Apple Valley High School and served many years on the board of River Valley Project Explore and a lifelong lover of animals. She will also miss her lifelong friend Jean Brewster.

Our family wishes to thank doctors, Scott Loechen, and Jeff Chipman, nurse Katie Berlin and staff of Fairview Ridges Hospital for their professional and compassionate care in Michele’s waning days on the “Stairway to Heaven”.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her memory to River Valley Project Explore, Animal Humane Society of Golden Valley or Lake Wapogasset Lutheran Bible Camp.

A Funeral Service will be held 10 AM Friday, February 24, 2017 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13901 Fairview Dr., Burnsville, MN. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

White Funeral Home

Apple Valley 952-432-201

www.whitefuneralhomes.com