Presentation will address suicide prevention, mental health stigma

Staff members, parents and community members are invited to a presentation about mental health on March 7 in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. Shannon Bailey, mental health coordinator for Dakota County Public Health Department, will present on two topics that evening.

The first, “Question, Persuade and Refer: Gatekeeping Training for Suicide Prevention,” will cover the three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicides. This one-hour session is designed for professionals as well as the general public.

During the second hour, Bailey will present “Make it OK,” a session designed to destigmatize mental illnesses. Participants in this facilitated discussion will learn about mental illnesses, how to combat stigma and effective ways to talk about mental illness. This session is designed for the general public.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway.