Renovation Celebration set March 7 at Rahn Elementary

Rahn Elementary School of Arts and Technology is inviting students, families and community members to stop by its Renovation Celebration and Learning Fair anytime from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. An official ribbon cutting will take place at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Rahn, located at 4424 Sandstone Drive in Eagan, has had recent updates to its building and academic programming as part of the Vision One91 redesign in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. The main office has been moved to the front of the school and the media center has had a 21st century makeover.

“We’re excited about new changes to our school so we’re inviting families and community members to stop by and see what we currently offer to learners,” said Principal Barbara Borer. “We’re very proud of Rahn Elementary.”

In addition to viewing the renovated spaces, visitors will be able to see student projects on display in the Rahn Science, Arts and Technology Learning Fair. Other activities will include an ice cream social and a book fair sponsored by the PTO. It’s also an opportunity to meet staff members and to hear about programs and opportunities at the school. For more information, call Rahn at 952-707-3600.