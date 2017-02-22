Speaking of Kids seminar set March 6 at Lakeville North

“Parenting & Working with Children in a Digital Age” will be presented by Jessica Wong of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation at the next Speaking of Kids seminar set 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Lakeville North High School.

The presentation will provide an overview of how kids are using technology, what they are using, the impact technology is having on social and emotional development, and how to regulate and monitor use for better outcomes

Register online at www.speakingofkids.info or by phone at 651-460-3200. Registration includes continuing education credits. Free child care is available for ages 2-8; preregistration is required. Seminar cost is $4 in advance and $5 at the door.

For more information, contact Judy Johnson at [email protected].