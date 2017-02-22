World Cafe aims to gain input on equity, integration

Lakeville Area Public Schools invites families and residents to a World Cafe 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, to gain input on equity and integration efforts. It will be held at the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district office, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.

In fall 2016, more than 40 superintendents came together to form an ad hoc committee to address equity and integration in education through an initiative named Reimagine Minnesota. These districts want to think and dream about a new model of education in Minnesota that is designed to help all Minnesota students succeed.

Minnesota’s demographic composition is rapidly changing. In the coming years, the state will have an older, more diverse population across our state. School districts must ensure a diverse, skilled workforce ready to support the changing population of our state. Data tells educators there is a need to improve in all categories of our educational system to meet all students’ needs.

Through the initiative, educational stakeholders are convening to hold community conversations regarding equity and integration. The results of these will be shared with students, parents, business leaders, policy makers, and community stakeholders.